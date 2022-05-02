Alabama football star Ricks arrested in county
for pot possession
An Alabama football player whose best qualities are his quickness and his ability to drive quarterbacks out of the pocket is now in trouble because of his speed and what was in his pocket when he was passing through Jones County.
Eli Ricks, 20, of Tuscaloosa was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of possession of marijuana-first offense, speeding and driving with no insurance. He was pulled over by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after 5 p.m., according to the jail website.
According to Justice Court records, Ricks was clocked at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone at Interstate 50 at mile marker 99, near the exit to Highway 11 into Sandersville. He also had no proof of insurance.
He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a court hearing on June 23 at 9 a.m.
Ricks, a 6-foot-2 cornerback from California, transferred from LSU to Alabama in the offseason. He was Freshman All-SEC and AP All-America after his first season at LSU but entered the transfer portal in November after the firing of coach Ed Orgeron.
He was expected to compete for a starting role at Alabama in his sophomore season. Ricks rated as the No. 4 transfer and first overall who is not a quarterback, according to 247Sports.
In the spring, Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Ricks, “Again, an experienced player who understands how to play the game. He is picking up things and doing a good job out there, so it’s a real positive addition to our team.”
Ricks played high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall recruit in the class of 2020. Before playing football in Florida, he won two national championships at Mater Dei High School in California.
