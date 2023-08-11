Drug-related burglaries have been the bane of local, state and national law enforcement agencies for the last few years, but the problem has turned up a notch in Jones County in recent days.
A rash of car break-ins in the Calhoun area then Big Creek had extra deputies and other Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel out patrolling around 3 a.m. Friday in response to reports of approximately two dozen vehicles at a dozen or so residence being burglarized during the night.
All of the vehicles that had items stolen from them were unlocked, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
“They’re just going through pulling handles, rummaging through the vehicles and going real quick,” Carter said of the perpetrators, who are covering their faces and bodies to help avoid being identified in images captured by home surveillance cameras.
Firearms, cash and credit cards have been reported stolen from some of the vehicles, Carter said.
He encouraged residents to keep their vehicles locked, but if those who are victimized should report the credit cards stolen and ask their bank to notify them of attempted transactions. That helped the JCSD find at least one suspect who reportedly used a stolen card at a convenience store in Ellisville.
The JCSD has put the images on Facebook and distributed them to local media to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in burglaries.
More similar burglaries were reported in the Myrick area early Friday, so the thieves are moving around, Carter said.
The JCSD also had reports of at least four ATVs stolen from the Soso/Big Creek area on Tuesday — a 2016 green Honda side-by-side from the 3000 block of Highway 29 North, a red 2015 Honda Rancher from Danny Hilbun Road and a green 2007 Honda Rancher from Danny Hilbun Road and an orange Polaris from Hebron-Centerville Road.
“Take the keys out of them, and try to leave them in view of (surveillance) cameras,” but out of view of would-be thieves who may be riding the roads looking for things to steal, Carter said of ATVs.
Residents should make sure their surveillance systems have the right time stamp on them because that helps with tracking down suspects and the stolen items. He also encouraged residents to write down or take cellphone photos of serial numbers to help track down stolen items.
“Be vigilant,” Carter said. “Don’t hesitate to call us if you see anything suspicious.”
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867) for a possible cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The motto of the latter is: “We need your information, not your name.”
