4-time felon accused of molesting young girls gets agitated during hearing, calls reporter ‘clown’
•
A Jones County man who has been in trouble with the law for years is back behind bars after being accused of molesting two young girls.
David Blackwell, 30, was charged with sexual battery and molestation after turning himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Center this week.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday and Judge Grant Hedgepeth denied bond for him. Blackwell became agitated as the judge read the affidavits with the accusations that were made by the young girls. A corrections officer stood nearby and told him repeatedly to calm down.
The young accusers’ mother brought them to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on April 27 after they told her that Blackwell had touched them inappropriately, according to their affidavits. Both underwent forensic interviews with a child specialist on the coast before the charges were filed by Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD.
One said that Blackwell “stuck his finger in her private” in 2013 or 2014, when she was 5 or 6 years old, while they were sitting in his vehicle outside her house. The other said he she was sitting in Blackwell’s lap when he “pulled down her pants and touched her privates” while they were at a laundromat in Laurel last year, when she was 6 years old and in first grade.
Both accusers are related to Blackwell, but their kinship to him is not being revealed in order to help protect their identities.
Blackwell has four felony convictions on his record — including aggravated domestic assault in Jones County and assault on an officer in Kentucky. In 2015, he was on the run from local law enforcement when he was spotted with then-girlfriend Maggie Easterling driving a car he was in. Blackwell reportedly forced her to drive at a high rate of speed to elude them and later crashed. When the deputies arrived on the scene, Blackwell fled on foot, leaving Easterling to die on the side of the road.
Because of the two convictions for violent crimes, Hedgepeth said Blackwell would pose “a danger to the community,” so he denied bond for him in the case, noting that one of the charges — sexual battery — carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
“Could I have a paper showing exactly what my charges are?” Blackwell asked, and the judge said he would be provided with the paperwork.
Blackwell told the judge that his family will be hiring an attorney for him. He said he had been working as an oilfield roustabout in West Monroe, La., making about $2,000 per month, when he turned himself in.
Outside the courtroom, a reporter pointed out that Blackwell had a history of running from law enforcement and asked why he turned himself in this time.
“Because I didn’t do it,” Blackwell shouted.
When he first saw the reporter taking photos of him, he yelled, “Get out of my face, clown!”
Blackwell also had simple assault charges filed against him by sister Susan Blackwell and another accuser whose last name is Hernandez. He pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanors and a hearing on those cases was set for July 22 in Jones County Justice Court.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Blackwell, so he will likely appear in Jones County Circuit Court soon for a revocation hearing for violating the terms of his release from prison.
