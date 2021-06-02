From stars at Shady Grove Elementary to America’s ‘Home Town’ stage
Ronnie McDowell has been a star for more than 40 years and he has performed in Laurel many times. Saturday will be the first time he’s taken the stage here since the city became a star.
“It’s amazing what has happened in Laurel,” McDowell said. “I’ve seen how hard everyone has worked to bring back the city. I’m so proud of everyone that has been a part of this rebirth. It just proves that it can be done with the right planning and willingness. I can’t wait to celebrate with Laurel!”
McDowell and TG Sheppard will headline the June Jam in downtown Laurel on Saturday evening. They are country music royalty, having opened more shows for country-music icon Conway Twitty than any other artists. McDowell even had a hit duet with Twitty called “It’s Only Believe.”
Saturday will mark the 28th anniversary of Twitty’s death and the 40th anniversary of McDowell’s association with Danny Rasberry, who brought together the performers for the June Jam which will take place across from the Scotsman General Store.
Rasberry recalled the first time he promoted a concert for McDowell, at Critter Creek Water Park in Monroe, La. He had the No. 2 hit in country music, “Wondering Eyes,” and his new song “Older Women” was just out and destined to become his first No. 1 hit. There were storms and rain, so it made for a difficult day, Rasberry recalled.
“Ronnie noticed the anguish on my face and agreed to come back two weeks later to play the gig,” he said. “After everything was said and done, I made a net profit of $46, but Ronnie and I held a friendship and business relationship ever since.”
One of McDowell’s most memorable local performances was on a small, private stage — at Shady Grove Elementary School, where Rasberry’s son Jim was a fifth-grader. McDowell’s friends and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Scotty Moore and D.J Fontana — integral members of Elvis Presley’s band — joined McDowell to play for the schoolchildren. He has played Laurel more than a dozen times at public and private events since 1981, but that one was special for the family.
Sheppard holds a close spot in Rasberry’s heart, too. This will be the fourth time he’s played The City Beautiful. He first played here to a capacity crowd at the South Mississippi Fair in 1988. He is also the favorite artist of Rasberry’s granddaughter Lucy, who has become a regular on “Home Town.”
“She knows every word to every song of his new album, but especially loves ‘Black Coffee.’”
Sheppard and McDowell are both closely associated with Elvis. McDowell’s song “The King is Gone” — recorded shortly after Elvis’ death — sold six million records and his voice was featured in what’s considered the best movie made in memory of The King of Rock and Roll.
“TG was given his first bus from Elvis and he actually lived in Graceland in the basement for a while,” Rasberry said.
Saturday will also mark the anniversary of when Elvis appeared on The Milton Berle Show and famously performed “Hound Dog.”
There will be food trucks and other vendors on site and several merchants are offering specials and other events. The Scotsman General Store will have a mechanical bull set up along with square dancers, Dancing Dan The Banjo Man will have a children’s show and there will be “some special surprises,” Rasberry said.
The concert is free, courtesy of Uncle Danny Productions, as a “thank you” to supporters of growth in downtown Laurel, he said. Rasberry is the uncle of “Home Town” star Erin Napier.
“I’m thrilled that we are able to bring a concert like this to Laurel as a celebration,” Rasberry said.
The day of music will start at noon at the Knight Butcher on Central Avenue, with special pricing on ribeye sandwiches.
At 3 p.m., the “Live in Laurel” concert series will feature the sounds of Ra’Shad – The Blues Kid in Trustmark Park, across from Pearl’s Diner on Magnolia Street.
At 6 p.m., Serabee and her band will get things started on the stage across from the Scotsman. She was a finalist in the first season of “The Voice” on Blake Shelton’s team.
Grammy award-winning songwriter and hitmaker Paul Overstreet will take the stage next and McDowell will follow. He has had a hit in every decade since coming into the music scene, with more than 11 million records sold in a career that has spanned more than 43 years. Pedal-steel guitar great Doyle Grisham, who has been with Jimmy Buffett as a session player and part of his massive tours since 1971, will join him on stage.
Sheppard, with more than 20 million records sold and 25 No. 1 singles, will finish off the night.
