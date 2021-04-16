Drug court graduate leaves behind 'meth mom' moniker
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series highlighting the most recent graduates of Jones County Drug Court.
Fanchon Rogers will never have to miss a day of her kids’ lives because of drugs. Five years ago, her 15-day-old daughter Jiniyah tested positive for methamphetamine. She had two choices: go to jail or get in the drug court program.
Rogers graduated from Jones County Drug Court in March alongside nine other participants and her case manager Kenyada Smith.
When Rogers started the program, she was cold and quiet, Smith said.
“She’s a totally different person,” Smith said. “She was in such a dark place, but now she lights up a room when she walks in.”
Rogers is a manager at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Laurel and is earning a degree at Jones College. Her two children, Jiniyah, 5, and Micah, 1, give her motivation.
Smith said she told Rogers during her time in drug court to never settle for less than what she deserves and she was capable.
“No one ever told her that she could do it,” Smith said.
Consuelo Walley, Jones County Drug Court coordinator, said Rogers believes in herself now.
“It’s just a matter of figuring out what you want and making a plan to get there,” Walley said. “Get their license back. Get their kids back.”
Smith wanted Rogers to write down her goals when she first came into the program.
“She wanted to get back into school,” Smith said.
Now, she’s in school.
Smith said she gravitated toward Rogers after being in recovery for 12 ½ years.
“I knew how it was to be a single mom,” Smith said. “I knew how it was to come out of addiction. I told her I used to be on the other side of the table where she was sitting.”
Thick, white clouds
It started with thick, white clouds.
When Rogers lived in California, a friend of hers had meth, and Rogers said that’s when she first tried it.
“I kind of wanted to try it,” she said. “The clouds are huge and thick, and the way they land on you, I felt like I was somewhere else. It was a way of numbing.”
Rogers said at first it was fun, and she started doing it every day.
And then, it was not fun.
She started stealing to support her habit — from strangers and loved ones. She got into a 12-step program to get off drugs.
Rogers left California in 2013 to get away from drugs and start over. She never planned on staying but fell back into that lifestyle when she made new friends in Mississippi.
Then she got pregnant.
Jiniyah was born in 2016, and Rogers was arrested on charges of felony child abuse after Jiniyah tested positive for meth. The clouds began to lift. Rogers could have lost her daughter and spent 10 years in prison. Instead, she was given a chance.
“I pleaded and pleaded and pleaded,” Rogers said.
June 21, 2017, is a date she will never forget, she said. She started her road to recovery through drug court.
“I didn’t know how hard recovery was until I got here,” Rogers said. She thought she would breeze through the meetings and do the bare minimum, she said. “Once I got on drug court, it took about a year and a half to get serious and get out of my denial with the whole situation,” she said.
But she found out quickly that she could not play the system.
Wake-up call
Rogers failed a mandatory drug test, testing positive for alcohol.
“I drank alcohol and they wanted to give me 30 to 45 days in jail,” Rogers said. She ended up only doing two days in jail and was able to go home to her daughter.
“This is when I started to take it seriously, because I didn’t want to miss any more of my daughter’s life,” she said.
Smith said she talked to Rogers and told her what would happen if she made any more mistakes.
“I told her, ‘Jiniyah is going to be taken,’” Smith said. “I gave her that harsh reality of what would happen to her daughter.”
Walley said the staff talked to her and started working with her.
“Fanchon realized we are on her team,” Walley said. “She started calling Kenyatta for advice and utilizing us. And it made all the difference in the world.”
Things got hard in her home life where others still drank. She was kicked out and lived at the Baymont Inn, working there and at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to support herself and her daughter. She eventually found an apartment, but she still struggled with the living space. Eventually, she found a house that she still lives in today.
Rogers said she began to tune into the program and rely on Smith and Walley for help. She got into anger management classes and began taking parenting classes. She listened in the meetings and began to hear what she needed to hear that day, she said.
Rogers became pregnant with her second child, and Smith said she had even more reason now to stick with the program.
Smith said Rogers is an awesome mom today.
“Her kids are her world,” she said.
Rogers usually talks to Smith once a day, just to ask advice about raising her two children and life.
In sobriety, Rogers said she’s more active with her kids.
Jiniyah danced and laughed with Micah in the lobby of the hotel. Rogers watches and laughs.
“We dance a lot,” Rogers said.
And coming through the other side of this program, she has a reason to dance now more than ever.
