One of the key players in Ole Miss’ College World Series championship has direct ties to the Free State.
Freshman phenom Mason Nichols, of Laurel, who pitched his way out of a big jam in the opening game, is the son of Northeast Jones graduates Dr. Michael and Kim (Pope) Nichols of Flowood. They were there in Omaha along with his aunt and uncle Jody and Tan Nichols and other family members cheering on him and the Rebels, who beat Oklahoma in two games to win their first national title in baseball.
Only a year removed from pitching Jackson Prep to the state championship, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman did not appear to be intimidated by playing on the biggest stage in college baseball.
He came in from the bullpen with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth inning and struck out one of the top hitters in the country, Peyton Graham, and the next batter before surrendering a walk to one of the hottest hitters of the post-season, Tanner Tredaway, that allowed Oklahoma to cut the Ole Miss lead to 4-2.
Nichols bounced back to get the Rebels out of the inning with the two-run lead intact, then struck out the side in the seventh.
“I had plenty of butterflies,” Nichols said after the game. “My mentality was, I know Graham is a great hitter, but whenever I came in, I just wanted to throw my best pitches ... I was just trying to get my slider down, throw the fastball, locate it well, and I did it.
“The biggest thing was that the coaches have been good enough to trust me and put me in those situations earlier in the year in big environments ... So I was focused on doing my job, and I’m glad I got it done.”
His performance impressed longtime coach Mike Bianco, whose job was in jeopardy after the Rebels started as the preseason No. 1 team but hit a midseason slump, was knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the first round and barely slid in safe to make the NCAA Tournament field.
“Bases loaded, no outs and facing one of the best hitters in the coun- try, he gets a couple of punchouts,” Bianco said, shaking his head and smiling. “Then he lets one get across, but that’s really my fault. We just didn’t want Tredaway to hit a double or gapper and score everybody.”
Nichols’ stat line for the two-inning appearance was no hits, one walk and strikeouts of five of the seven batters he faced. The Rebels went on to win that game 10-3.
As for how he calmed his nerves, Nichols said, “God gets all the glory for that because I asked Him for some peace and strength before I went out there, and He gave me both.”
Ole Miss completed the sweep on Sunday, rallying for three runs in the eighth inning to win 4-2.
Freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott of Tupelo scattered three hits over 6-1/3 innings, then Nichols and John Gaddis got the game to closer Bran- don Johnson, who struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory and the championship.
Nichols’ parents, aunt, uncle and cousins were among those cheering on him and the Rebels. His mother, the former Kim Pope, played tennis at NEJ and Southern Miss. His father is now an oral surgeon in Flowood.
“Mason is an amazing kid,” said his aunt Tan Nichols, whose family owns and runs Needleworks in Laurel. “He is the most humble and selfless person you will ever meet. Jody and I loved being able to watch him play baseball through the years on travel teams and at Prep — lots of memories made.
“He, as did all of the guys on the team, worked so hard to be in the position they were in (Sunday). Seeing it come full circle for him is a memory we will all cherish!”
