Williamson will hear baby-death case; when and where yet to be decided
Death penalty off table
Judge Dal Williamson refused to recuse himself, but it was still uncertain when and where the trial will be for a young couple accused of causing the death of a baby girl who was in their care.
Attorneys for Brooke Stringer and Brandon Gardner filed multiple motions in Jones County Circuit Court, and they were heard by the judge on Tuesday. Stringer and Gardner — who were not present at the hearing — are facing capital murder charges for the death of her baby Rosalee. The state is not seeking the death penalty, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said, so the maximum sentence the defendants face is life in prison.
Stringer’s attorney Tangi Carter of Hattiesburg called for Williamson to recuse himself from the case because of his past work as counsel for South Central Regional Medical Central and because of the current employment of “a close relative” of his there. Issues regarding SCRMC “will be integral to the case,” she said. Stringer was employed at SCRMC, and her baby stayed at the daycare there.
“We respectfully ask you to recuse yourself and appoint another judge,” Carter concluded.
Williamson acknowledged that he did represent SCRMC for several years, but he noted that this is the beginning of his ninth year on the bench and he hasn’t been associated with the hospital since 2014. He also acknowledged that his daughter is in-house counsel for SCRMC, but she works in compliance and is “not involved in litigation or defense of the hospital.”
The judge also said that he has no connection to any of the parties involved in the case and pointed out that the state Supreme Court upheld his past refusal to recuse himself from a criminal case for the same reason, and it resulted in a “not guilty” verdict for the defendant.
“The defendants are entitled to a fair trial, and that’s what they will receive,” Williamson said. “That’s the oath I take, and I take that seriously.”
Gardner’s attorney Marcus Evans of Waynesboro and Carter also petitioned the court to change venue for the case because of “extensive inflammatory media coverage” and “threats” made to their clients. Their exhibits included several Leader-Call articles and Facebook posts with messages suggesting that the defendants should “burn in hell” and to “let the public handle her.” Attorneys also produced 70 affidavits from residents who are not related to the defendants that said they “can’t receive a fair trial in Jones County,” Carter said.
Martin said that the DA’s office has handled “numerous high-profile cases,” yet only one in recent years was granted a change of venue. “We still believe both defendants can get a fair trial here,” she said.
Williamson noted that there were a lot of signatures from people at the same address and many from the same roads, such as Reedy Creek Road in the Sharon Community. He also pointed to the “heightened standard of review” for a capital-murder case and noted that the state didn’t “bring forward any witnesses to say that the defendants could receive a fair trial.”
Those will be factors in his decision, he said.
The case was originally scheduled for August then reset for Jan. 23, but because of “thousands of pages of medical records,” the defense attorneys’ own expert witnesses will not be ready by then, Evans said. Both defense attorneys waived their clients’ right to a speedy trial. Williamson granted the continuance and set the trial for April 3, but Evans — who serves as a public defender in a multi-county district — said he wouldn’t be available until June 5. The trial is expected to take two weeks, Carter said.
The new date will depend on the judge’s ruling on the venue motion and the availability of the courtroom in a county with a “similar population and makeup” as Jones County, according to the motion.
“When we lock in a date, we’re going to start the trial then,” Williamson said. “We don’t need this case to linger on.”
Carter also filed a motion to prevent prosecutors and and witnesses from referring to the baby as “victim” or the house as a “crime scene” because those terms are “prejudicial labels.”
Martin argued that they would not be pursuing the case if she didn’t believe the baby was a victim and what happened to her was a crime. “That’s the purpose of a trial,” she said, noting that there was no case law or precedent to support Carter’s motion.
The judge suggested that he would give jurors a cautionary reminder that the defendants are “presumed innocent,” and all attorneys agreed to that.
Carter withdrew a motion to “prohibit the media from communicating with the jury” and the judge said the court would follow the accepted practices of media coverage regarding trials in response to her motion to prohibit electronic/photographic media coverage.
“We’ve never had an issue with any of this in the past,” Williamson said.
The judge did grant defense attorneys their request to have four alternate jurors empaneled because of the expected length of the trial.
Carter’s motion to preclude the state from using “multiple autopsy photos” was handled in a pretrial conference, as were motions about questioning potential jurors and sequestering the jury. Those were no longer needed after it was learned that the state was not seeking the death penalty, Carter said.
Gardner and Stringer were arrested in December 2021 and both have since posted $500,000 bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They were believed to be the first local capital-murder suspects to bond out of jail while awaiting trial, then-District Attorney Tony Buckley said at the time.
The defendants were charged in the October 2019 death of Rosalee, then 6 months old. The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence from the crime lab, they explained at the time. The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.”
Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Martin said at the time of the arrest.
The defendants were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse.
