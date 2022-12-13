An Ellisville man who was involved in a standoff and shootout with local law enforcement officials last month has been released from Forrest General Hospital and is now in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Dillon Ferguson, 30, has been booked into the jail charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer after being accused of shooting reserve deputy Joey Davis of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department as he responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at a mobile home on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson Community on the evening before Thanksgiving.
The JCSD and officers from several surrounding agencies responded to the scene and there was a standoff, with Ferguson reportedly refusing to give himself up. He reportedly fired at officers outside the home and he was shot multiple times in a hail of return gunfire and transported to Forrest General Hospital and was in ICU. He reportedly had to have a leg amputated as a result of the injuries he sustained. Deputies have been guarding his room around the clock as he was being treated. The case is being investigated by MBI, which is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.
Look for more information as it becomes available.
