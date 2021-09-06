The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items, bottled water and sports drinks, baby formula, diapers, kitchen items such as manual can openers, flashlights, batteries and more for Hurricane Ida victims.
At this time, clothing items are not needed as survival and clean-up items are a priority.
Items can be dropped off today (Tuesday) through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel.
All donations will be delivered on Saturday to two different locations in Louisiana. One load of supplies is going to the Lafourche/South Lafourche Parish area. The distribution center is at Golden Meadow Baptist Church. The other load of supplies will be delivered to a church in Houma.
Separately, Walmart is launching a “register campaign” to support the American Red Cross at all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. through Wednesday to help Ida victims. Donations can be made at the Laurel store on Highway 15 North.
The company will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million through the close of business Wednesday, company officials said in a press release. Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount or round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities affected by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.
The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday, for a total of up to $10 million from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club to help with disaster relief and response.
Mississippi residents are some of the most generous, especially in times like these, company officials said and “Walmart and Sam’s Club are providing an easy way for customers to give back, and we’re matching their efforts
