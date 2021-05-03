Father says he tried to get custody of 4-year-old before drug overdose
The father of a toddler who died from a drug overdose tried to get custody of the child, he said.
“I talked to attorneys a couple of times, but they said I didn’t have a case,” Wesley Byrd said outside Laurel Municipal Court, where his daughter’s mother and her boyfriend made their initial court appearance after being charged with causing the child’s death.
Byrd and his family are hoping the court system works for them now. They were pleased that Judge Kyle Robertson sent a strong message by setting a high bond of $250,000 for each defendant on Friday afternoon.
Taylor Corley, 27, and Michael Stevens, 31, were charged with felonious child abuse after a toxicology test showed that 4-year-old Rhiannon Byrd took a lethal dose of “illegally procured controlled substances” that led to the “mixed drug toxicity” that killed her at their North Laurel home in January.
“Heaven forbid this was an intentional act,” Robertson said after reading the affidavit as the defendants stood before him, “but I can’t in good conscience set a low bond for this.”
Family members found it hard to believe that the young girl’s ingestion of multiple prescription medications was accidental.
“I don’t believe she took it on her own,” said Kathy Byrd, Rhiannon’s grandmother. “The outside (of a pill) is so bitter. I believe she was coaxed somehow.”
Wesley Byrd met Corley when she was working at Buffalo Wild Wings in Laurel. They got into a relationship and had Rhiannon. After they broke up, there were clues that something was wrong, but he didn’t have proof.
“They hid it well,” he said of the drug use. “They would never let me go to the house (to pick up Rhiannon). They always had me meet them at a gas station.”
He recalled that January day when he found out that his daughter died.
“I was on an oil rig in the Gulf,” he said, his eyes welling up with tears. “I got a text (from Corley) that just said, ‘Rhiannon’s dead’ … She said it was COVID. I said ‘bullcrap.’”
The time that it took to get reports back from the crime lab so Corley and Stevens could be charged was tough, he and his family said, but they are grateful to Laurel Police Department investigators for their diligence in the case, they said.
“The state pulling the budget on the crime lab is why we’ve had this agony so long,” Kathy Byrd said.
Now they just want to see justice for Rhiannon.
“She never stopped smiling … she was the happiest little girl,” said Byron Byrd, her grandfather.
“If you weren’t smiling, she would say, ‘I need you to be happy,”’ Kathy Byrd added.
That’s a tall order for them these days after Rhiannon’s life was cut so short.
Laurel police responded to the residence on College Drive in North Laurel at 9:35 a.m. on Jan. 31 and attempted life-saving measures on the little girl, but it was noted in the report that she “appeared to have been deceased for some time.” Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Corley and Stevens were at the residence and questioned. She reportedly said that she and the child went to sleep around 11 the night before, and Corley got up around 9 a.m. and left the child in the bed, she said. She got dressed then went to wake up the child, she told investigators, but the toddler was unresponsive. Corley said Stevens administered CPR while she called 911.
Investigator Jamison Crabtree went to the scene and found “various controlled substances … in the child’s bedroom,” according to the affidavit. Neither Corley nor Stevens had prescriptions for the medication, according to the affidavit.
Last week, Corley admitted to Crabtree that she illegally obtained the drugs, according to the affidavit, and Stevens admitted to using the substances.
“It’s a horrible situation for the family,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
The investigation took patience, he said, because they had to wait on toxicology and autopsy results to proceed with charges.
“We’ve been working with the District Attorney’s Office and the crime lab,” he said. “We had to rely on outside agencies, and it takes time and money.”
Felonious child abuse is the charge for now because that’s what the toxicology report proves.
“It’s a very significant charge,” he said, noting that it carries a sentence of five years to life in prison.
