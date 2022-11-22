A two-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 just after 2 p.m. Saturday led to Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responding. Two cars were in the median at mile marker 78, one with minor damage and the other with moderate damage. One occupant refused transport to the emergency department and two others were transported by EMServ Ambulance Service with what were described as minor injuries. Some of the actions of motorists led the Jones County Fire Council to issue a reminder that drivers need to yield to emergency workers roadways. “Our firefighters work hard to assist travelers who have been involved in wrecks, and they want to go home,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “Please don’t attempt to travel in lanes in which they are working. We want all our firefighters to go home after the call is over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.