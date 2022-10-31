State Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) will speak to the Jones County Republican Women from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84 West, Laurel). His appearance will be the day after the midterm election. Guests are welcome.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members. Email jcrw.laurel@gmail.com for more information.
