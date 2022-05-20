Impaired driving may have been the cause of a crash that injured two young children on Friday morning. The driver, Walter Hamilton, 30, will be charged with driving under the influence, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Walter Hamilton, 30, was driving a Toyota Tacoma rolled over after crashing into a yard at 86 River Road, off Highway 590. Two passengers — ages 6 and 11 — were injured, one seriously. Hamilton was suspected of driving while impaired, sources at the scene said.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments and EMServ Ambulance responded.
The 11-year-old had head injuries, the 6-year-old had a fractured arm and Hamilton reportedly had severe facial lacerations, according to reports. Both children were transported to Forrest General Hospital, one by private car and the other by EMServ.
The crash remains under investigation by the JCSD.
