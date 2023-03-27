A felon is accused of getting drunk and firing a shot at about 40 young 4Hers who were practicing their shooting skills at a gun range on Sunday afternoon.
William Pruitt, 39, reportedly went to where the youngsters were shooting in the Pendorff area and fired a round in their direction because he was “tired of hearing gunfire,” according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Pruitt drove to the range and was acting “violent and belligerent” while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, but Richard Marcus Collum was there with the Jones County 4Hers and was able to calm down Pruitt and get him to leave, according to the JCSD report. But before he had calmed down, Pruitt had reportedly pointed the shotgun at “about a 30-degree angle” and fired in the direction of the 40 or so children, all ages 10-18.
Deputies responded to the call just after 2:20 p.m. and found Pruitt in a gold Ford Ranger pulling away from the location on Palmer Road, near Wansley Machine Shop. A single-shot 12-gauge was in the back of the truck with a fired shell in the barrel and there was an unfired round in his pocket along with a box of shells on the front seat, according to the report.
It was noted that Pruitt’s speech was slurred and that he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of an alcoholic beverage, but he refused to take a breath test.
Pruitt was charged with aggravated assault, felony DUI and possession of a weapon by a felon and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Court records show that he was convicted in July 2012 of grand larceny and felony DUI.
Pruitt’s bond was revoked by Justice Court Judge Sonny Saul, as he was out on bond awaiting a May trial for another felony DUI. That means he will have to stay in jail until that case is handled in Jones County Circuit Court.
