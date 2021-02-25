A log-truck driver is dead and Jones County bus driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on Highway 590 early Thursday morning, emergency officials reported.
No children were on the bus at the time of the collision, which was between Phillips Road East and Old Watermill Road. Highway 590 had to be shut down at those two intersections because of complete road blockage.
Volunteer firefighters from South Jones and Southwest Jones performed an extended extrication of more than 30 minutes to remove the bus driver, who was then transported for medical treatment with what were described as serious injuries. The driver of the log truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters' extrication and emergency medical treatment at the scene was complicated by a near-miss with another 18-wheeler, which nearly crashed into the scene and the first-responders after the rig’s brakes reportedly failed.
Multiple agencies responded, including MDOT, Jones County Emergency Management, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jones County Sheriff's Department, EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County School District and the Jones County Coroner’s Office.
Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
