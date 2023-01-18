A Laurel man is facing at least three felony charges after being accused of hitting and kicking his baby mama, kicking a deputy and punching his young son in the face, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
James Sansom, 20, was charged with felony domestic violence, felony child abuse, felony simple assault on a police officer, destroying county property, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The charges stem from a call Deputy Xavier Thigpen responded to at a residence on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community on Tuesday afternoon. A woman met the deputy up the road from the home and reported that she was trying to pick up her young son when his father, Sansom, began questioning her about why they were no longer in a relationship and refused to release their child to her.
Sansom “became violent,” she reported, hitting her “multiple times” in the face and kicking her. He also kicked her Nissan, cracking the windshield, and pulled the driver’s-side door handle off of the vehicle, she said. Thigpen noted footprints on the car and her clothing as well as a large bruise on her shoulder. He also asked about a bruise under her left eye, but she told him that was from a week earlier when Sansom hit her.
In the tussle over their son, Sansom hit the child “in the mouth with a closed fist causing his top lip to swell,” according to the report. The woman told the deputy that Sansom had been drinking and was possibly on drugs, too.
When Thigpen went to the residence, Sansom was in the yard but ran inside, according to the report. The suspect became belligerent and started video recording Thigpen with a cellphone, asking why he was there. The deputy noted that Sansom smelled of alcohol, and after initially resisting being taken into custody, he was handcuffed and walked to Thigpen’s patrol unit, cursing and calling the deputy derogatory names along the way.
Sansom reportedly resisted being placed in the back of the vehicle, kicking Thigpen in the chest, causing his body camera to come off and breaking the attachment on the camera. All the while, Sansom’s brother and sister were “causing a scene,” so Thigpen was unable to get the suspect’s side of the story, he noted.
When Sansom was being booked in the jail, corrections officers found one dosage unit of ecstasy in his pocket, according to the report.
Sansom has at least two prior domestic violence charges in the last five years.
Investigator Denny Graham is handling the case.
