A woman who was found on a sandbar after being beaten by her boyfriend initially told boaters she was having a medical problem, apparently to get away from him.
That’s what was indicated in the initial incident report filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after responding to a call for an “unresponsive woman” near the boat ramp at Eastabuchie Park on Tuesday morning.
Boaters found the woman on a sandbar “lying face down, and a male was shaking her,” according to the report. The boyfriend told the deputy who responded that his girlfriend was having a seizure because she “hadn’t been on her medication for three months,” then went to his car and left the scene, the report continued.
The woman told deputies that she rode her motorcycle to the river the previous day, and her boyfriend saw her on the way there and joined her. She reported that he “hit her in the head, threw her helmet and phone” and he had been “beating her and trying to pull her in the creek,” she reported.
When they heard the boaters coming Tuesday morning, she “faked as if she was having a seizure so someone would call for help, (because) she was tired of (her boyfriend) beating her.”
She was transported to a nearby hospital by AAA ambulance. The boyfriend is not being identified pending formal charges being filed against him.
Deputies responded along with volunteer firefighters and medics from Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones. The woman has not signed charges against the man, so no arrest has been made.
