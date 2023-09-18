City amends ordinance to open door for cigar bar
A businessman’s appeal to the Laurel City Council died, but the wake won’t be on his South 13th Avenue property because he won’t get to put a funeral home there.
Donald Pugh Sr. came to the council to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision to deny his request to rezone the residential property he owns to restricted commercial so he could operate a funeral home there.
“I got a petition ... people said they had no problem with it being there,” Pugh said after passing out a diagram of his plans for the facility to council members. “I’m looking to spend about $1 million to uplift the area ... If not, I’ll have to try another location.”
Pugh owns a funeral home in Hattiesburg and also owns a bail bonding business in Laurel. A couple of people did voice concerns about the parking and traffic at the council meeting, just as a couple of opponents spoke out at the Planning Commission meeting last month.
Funeral homes have been located in neighborhoods “for centuries,” Pugh said, “so I don’t know why it’s an issue.”
Council President Tony Thaxton asked council members if anyone wanted to make a motion to overrule the Planning Commission’s decision, but no one spoke up.
“The appeal dies for lack of a motion, so the Planning Commission’s decision stands,” Thaxton said.
The Planning Commission voted down Pugh’s request 7-2, last month, with Louis Crumbley Jr., Chloe David, Satish Amin, Patricia Jordan Cook, Lisa Cochran, Shelley Jones and Brad Kent voting against it, and Cecil Ashford and Henry Doris for it.
The commission’s decisions carry a lot of weight with the council, Thaxton has said many times, so its rulings are rarely overturned.
The council did, however, vote unanimously to amend an ordinance to allow some ashes to ashes in the city where they hadn’t been before. They changed the City of Laurel Smokefree Air Act of 2008 to open the door for a cigar bar to open in a standalone building in the city. There are no plans for one to open here, city officials said, but this change will let one come here as the tourist market grows.
The 2008 ordinance eliminated smoking in public places and places of employment in the city, and it was amended in 2015 to allow for electronic cigarettes and other high-tech smoking devices.
In other business, the council unanimously approved:
• Emergency orders from Veolia to replace a master motor control center at the Hillcrest Drive water plant for $171,760 and two high-speed service pumps (cost unknown);
• Retain Whitney Pickering as a grant writer for the city for a base monthly fee of $5,000 plus $89 per hour and travel expenses, when necessary. She has been “an invaluable resource to the city in the application for and procurement of grants,” according to the council resolution;
• The purchase of a 2024 Kia Telluride for Fire Chief Leo Brown from low-bidder Laurel Ford at a price of $37,935 plus $2,064 for a light kit. Dean McCrary Kia’s bid for the same vehicle was $45,979;
• The reappointment of Susan Vincent to the Laurel Airport Authority Board of Directors;
• Travel and expenses for upcoming professional conferences and training for public relations specialist Kat Romero (Huntsville, Ala., $1,065.42), municipal court administrator Rebecca Clark (Philadelphia, Miss., no money from General Fund), and deputy city clerks Lauren Stewart and Kristal Jones (Tupelo, $2,127);
• The cost assessments of demolishing/cleaning 13 properties that had been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to the public health and safety. Fees ranged from $3,785.29 to $17,777.56.
