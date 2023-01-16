Homeowners William and Cindy Langley and volunteer firefighters from Glade and Powers were able to stop the spread of a chimney fire before it could destroy the house on Miller Lane early Saturday afternoon. Flames were near the roof and ceiling next to the stone chimney when firefighters arrived, according to the report. “Thanks to firefighters' quick action with an aggressive, offensive fire attack, the fire was extinguished and they were able to prevent further fire damage, saving the home,” said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. The Langleys dialed 911 as soon as they noticed the fire near the top of the chimney, then sprayed water on the flames with a hose until firefighters arrived. Their home sustained minor damage near the roof, along with damage to some wicker furniture on the porch next to the chimney. FEMA recommends that chimneys be professionally cleaned before the first fire each winter. Other safety recommendations for fireplaces include:
• Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from getting out;
• Do not burn paper in a fireplace;
• Put the fire out before going to sleep or leaving home;
• Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least 3 feet from the home.
