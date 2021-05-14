Two bystanders on Flora Avenue sprung into action when they witnessed an 18-wheeler roll off the road and flip on Interstate 59.
At about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Jarrett McCann, Franky Evans and Ashley Evans heard a loud noise from I-59 near the Waynesboro/Chantilly Street exit. From their street, they had a clear view of what was to happen next. An 18-wheeler slid off the road, began to flip over toward a home on Flora Avenue.
The two men ran toward the truck as Ashley called 911. The men said the well-being of the driver was all that was on their minds.
“We would want someone to help us if something like that happened to us,” McCann said.
Soon, firefighters and police officials arrived.
“We ran down there and started to break the glass to try to help the guy out,” McCann said. “The police, firefighters and ambulance came and helped him.”
Franky said once the Laurel Fire Department arrived, a firefighter was able to extricate the man from the vehicle.
Ashley witnessed the whole wreck, and said that when the 18-wheeler hit the embankment, the trailer flipped as well.
“So it was just a moment of flipping, and it slid down near the house,” Ashley said.
Officers on the scene said the 18-wheeler was just feet away from hitting a house on Flora Avenue. At the time of the incident, officers were unaware of what the driver was hauling, but determined there was no leak or danger to the community. The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Jones County Emergency Operations Center, Laurel Police Department, Laurel Fire Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation. Investigators believe the wreck could have been caused by a medical emergency but continue to investigate the cause.
