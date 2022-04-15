“On the cross, in a grave
With a stone rolled away
All my debt, it was paid
Look what You've done.”
— Tasha Layton, from her song “Look What You’ve Done”
•
Three women and two men watched parts of their life flash before their eyes on the big screen before them, the stirring Tasha Layton song “Look What You’ve Done” accompanied by smiles and sniffles — theirs and their families’.
The five new Jones County Drug Court graduates earned renewed life and hope — in the eyes of the law and the Lord — by completing the comprehensive three-year program to beat their addictions and get their felony convictions expunged.
To see the powerful video celebrating the transformation and restoration of the drug court graduates, click here
It wasn’t easy, all five said as they thanked drug court officials for helping them get back on track. Some felt like lost causes at first.
Amber Ray was “four or five hours late and high” for her first drug court meeting. Coordinator Consuelo Walley was preparing a bench warrant for Judge Dal Williamson to sign, to have Ray removed from the program and sent to the penitentiary, when she finally showed up.
“I had my doubts, but she’s become an amazing person,” Walley said, adding that Ray has since “changed in every way possible” and “no longer resembles” the person in the jail mugshot that was shown on the screen minutes earlier.
“Thank you for never giving up on me,” Ray said, choking back tears, “for not sending me to prison, for seeing something in me.”
Bobbie Jo Nutt became independent and was happy as she “flourished” in her final year of the program, Walley said.
“You had faith in me when I didn’t have faith in myself,” Nutt said, adding a special thanks for the recovery ministries. “We needed you. My journey is not over. I’m still in recovery meetings. I love each and every one of y’all.”
Lauren Bustin summed up the feelings of all the graduates by saying, “Thank you to my family and every one on drug court. I’ve been blessed.”
There were some light moments, too. Walley described graduate Sammy Love as someone who always seemed to command respect while possessing a positive attitude and “doing everything right” from Day 1 and blossoming.
“That’s because I was afraid of you,” he said to Walley, cracking up the class.
Joel Welch took a while to “trust the process,” and after that, he turned his life around, Walley said. “I watched him become a man and make something of himself.”
Welch admitted he was “hard-headed” at first, but then he was able to “find purpose and commit to it” to come out on the other side.
“I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m glad to see y’all gone,” he concluded with a big grin.
Before being presented with their certificates of completion, they all heard encouraging words from Williamson and motivational speaker Dwight Owens.
The judge, who meets regularly with the participants, read snippets from the graduates’ final essays that provided a window to see just how far they’d come. Some lost their job, home, vehicle and even their children and other family members when they hit rock bottom.
“I come from a family of addicts,” one wrote. “At about 14, I started taking my mom’s weed … then I tried meth … and I lost control.” A much-needed “wakeup call showed up in a jail cell, and the program saved my life. I now have my own home, my own car and I have two of my three children back … Thank all of you for saving me.”
Another wrote, “I was a functioning drug addict through high school and college” then was “arrested on my birthday and spent six weeks in jail. It was the reality check that gave me the ability to successfully change my life.”
Another stated drinking at 14, writing that “wanting to fit in caused me to lose out,” and “I didn’t have a relationship with God, but now I do. I realize now that you can have fun sober.”
One wrote that “addiction took away everything,” including relationships. “I’ve stolen from people who would’ve given me anything, and I was blind and remorseless. Now I’m grateful and appreciate my second chance. God restored my relationship with my family.”
Williamson told the graduates they should have a sense of accomplishment and self-worth after putting in the time and effort to beat their addictions.
“It takes guts and faith in God,” he said.
He challenged them to have a plan for how they will handle themselves when they’re away from the regular accountability that they face in the program.
“Temptation will come your way,” he said. “What will you do when that time comes? How will you respond? That time is coming. Think about how you will respond. There’s no straddling the fence when it comes to drug usage.
“Never let drugs take your peace and reason for living again. I’m very proud of all of you. You have a bright future ahead.”
Owens encouraged them, saying “challenges make us who we are” and “build character.”
Those are words the Covington County man lives by. He is confined to a wheelchair after nearly being killed in a crash with a 72-year-old drunk driver on Highway 84 West in 2005. Owens was 23 and had worked one year teaching and coaching at Laurel High and had just accepted a job doing the same at his alma mater, Collins High School.
“I turned my wounds into wisdom and my pain into purpose,” he said. “No one is born winners or losers, we’re born choosers.”
Owens was practicing what he preaches as a youngster, too, recalling that he was in sixth grade when his father was shot in the head and killed in Hot Coffee.
“My dad wanted us to be better than him,” Owens said, and he honored his father by “graduating at the top of my class at Collins High School,” then earning his degree at the University of Southern Miss and starting a teaching and coaching career.
Owens’ whole life changed in a split-second because of a choice the drunk driver made, he said. His heart stopped in the car and again at the hospital.
“They told my family I was deceased,” he said.
Then he saw a vision.
“My father appeared before me and said, ‘Everything is going to be OK,’” Owens said. The next thing he knew, he saw a light, then heard a doctor saying, “We got him back.”
Those experiences have illuminated one thing for Owens: “I know I have a purpose,” he said. “Everyone in here has one.”
He rolled up to the graduates and told them they have value.
“We can’t change the way things are, but we can change how we look at things,” he said. “The problem isn’t the problem, it’s our attitude about the problem. Turn your pain into purpose. Bounce-back is stronger than setback.”
Jones County is “blessed with recovery ministries,” Walley said, and she also thanked Williamson and her staff — case manager Kenyada Smith, officer Carrol Windham and peer support specialist Melissa Barnett.
The program is an alternative to prison for people with drug-related felonies on their record, but it’s not easier than prison, drug court officials note. The program starts with 90 meetings in 90 days, then continues with random drug tests and other rigorous measures designed to hold participants accountable. It lasts a minimum of three years, teaching life skills along the way, and when completed, each graduate receives a certificate of completion and — even more important — the charge is wiped from their criminal record.
Walley also gave the graduates words of encouragement, telling them that they are “overcomers” like Owens and should use their testimony to inspire others, too.
“Don’t waste this opportunity,” she said.
“Watching you grow” … her voice trailing off as she said, “Y’all usually see the tougher, meaner side of me,” then wiping a tear before finishing her thought … “is why I get up in the morning and why we do what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.