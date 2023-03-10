The Laurel Housing Authority recognized its Board of Commissioners Chairman George Barnes for his service in a special ceremony recently at the Laurel Train Depot.
Barnes has served on the Laurel Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners for more than 30 years, first being appointed in 1991. He has served as board commissioner since 2014.
“He’s dedicated 30 years of his life serving the Laurel Housing Authority and its residents,” said George Carter Jr., vice chairman of the LHA Board of Commissioners. “He’s dedicated 30 years of being an advocate of affordable housing.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee thanked Barnes for his service and the service he’s provided to the City of Laurel through his work on the housing board.
“There’s not many things that people do for 30 years,” the mayor said. “Rev. Barnes was appointed by then-Mayor Henry Bucklew in 1991 and Rev. Barnes' service has spanned four mayors.”
Magee said the Laurel City Council, the mayor’s office and the entire City of Laurel appreciate Barnes’ service and commitment to the community.
In addition to Magee, former mayor Susan Boone Vincent attended the recognition program and credited Barnes for helping over the years to bring about changes to the housing board and the availability of housing in this area.
“George has served our community well,” Vincent said. “He has certainly made a difference in public
housing in Laurel.”
Retired federal Judge Charles Pickering agreed.
“George is a true servant of the people,” Pickering said. “We need more people who will give of themselves to help others.”
During Barnes’ chairmanship, two housing sites of the Laurel Housing Authority have been re-developed and a visitors’ center is under construction.
Local businessman Larry Thomas commended Barnes for his service to the community and encouraged others to consider dedicating their time to serving the community.
“He’s a man who cares about his community, which means he loves Laurel and Jones County,” Thomas said. “It is a sacrifice to serve on boards like this for free, and for Rev. Barnes to be dedicated is great.
“He’s a partner and an example of what a man/woman can do to be of service to the community. I encourage people to step up so the community can use them. We need more people like George Barnes.”
LHA Executive Director Ailrick D. Young said when he came to the housing authority 25 years ago,
Rev. Barnes was supportive.
“It has been a joyous ride,” Young said. “I have worked with Rev. Barnes for the last 25 years and he has always been a tremendous asset to the board. He has been a longtime advocate for LHA and its residents. We honor him and his service on the board."
