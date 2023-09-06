1 killed, 3 injured in 4-vehicle crash
A Hebron man who was known for using his love of animals to try to help kids in the community cultivate a better life was killed and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 84 West early Tuesday.
Rodriquis “Rico” Brown, 43, was traveling east on the highway, near Graves Road, in a 2006 Dodge Ram at approximately 5:45 a.m. when it collided with an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup driven by 36-year-old William “Ty” Herrington of Soso, according to the report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The impact caused the Dodge to cross the median and collide with a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Keith Lewis, 25, of Waynesboro, and a 2019 Kia Sorento driven by Quenesia Worsham, 38, of Waynesboro then collided with the Ford, according to MHP.
Brown formed the Silver Spurs Horse Club, but it wasn’t just for experienced riders. He used it as an outreach for young people in the community, said his sister and next-door neighbor Omekia Ducksworth.
“He trained kids to ride horses and how to care for them ... and he’d give them money for working and helping him with the horses,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion as she talked about her “baby brother.”
Brown never married or had children of his own, but he took particular interest in helping children who “needed attention, and he did it through his love of animals,” Ducksworth said. Growing up, he always had horses, chickens, “and he always took care of them,” she added.
Brown took care of people in the community, too, she said.
“When eggs started getting so expensive, he got more chickens and started giving cartons of eggs to people in the community,” Ducksworth said. “He believed in family, and everybody was family to him. He wanted people to feel welcomed and loved. If someone needed help, he was there.”
Tributes to Brown flooded Facebook. Quan Keyes posted that Brown was like a second father to him and “was always down to fix on anything, cook, give advice & tell you the truth” and that he would “never hesitate to take everybody out to horse rides & pay everybody way in & pay for everybody to eat.” He also wrote that he will “never forget those conversations we had that I needed when I was feeling like I was failing in life!!”
Brown was on his way to work at Howard Industries when the crash occurred. He had been working there for 23 years, starting just weeks after graduating from West Jones, his sister said. She was told that he topped a hill on the highway that morning and the truck Herrington was in had stalled in the roadway, and Brown swerved to miss it, but clipped it and crossed the median. It’s believed that Herrington had been a horseback-riding acquaintance of his, she said.
Herrington suffered a neck fracture but was able to move all of his extremities, according to a family member’s Facebook post.
Volunteer firefighters from Pleasant Ridge, Hebron and Calhoun responded and assisted with emergency medical care and traffic control in the east- and west-bound lanes. Both westbound lanes were closed for about 1-1/2 hours and traffic was slowed in the eastbound lane for hours with all of the emergency vehicles there and during recovery and cleanup.
EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded along with MHP, which is investigating the crash. The drivers of the Ford and Kia were transported to area hospitals with “serious injuries,” according to the report from MHP. A report from the fire service says they suffered “minor and moderate injuries.” No clarification about the extent of the injuries suffered by the others was available.
