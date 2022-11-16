THUMBS UP: To West Jones, Bay Springs and Taylorsville football teams for advancing in the state football playoffs. Good luck on Friday night.
THUMBS DOWN: To Republican senators for voting to keep Mitch McConnell as Senate Minority Leader. If you change nothing, nothing will change.
With Americans at one another’s throats constantly, usually over political differences, it is nice to take a moment or two to realize that this time of year is simply wonderful.
Starting Tuesday, the Prancer Path will open in downtown Laurel at The Back Lot. The walk-through Christmas-themed attraction is enough to lift even the most hardened Grinch’s spirit. It also marks the start of the holiday season. And, as usual, there is plenty to do this holiday season.
Whether it is taking the Christmas tour at Landrum’s, watching tree-lightings in Laurel and Ellisville, enjoying Christmas parades throughout the Free State or eating the famous Kiwanis Club pancakes, the spirit of the season surrounds one and all.
It is also a time to not only count our own blessings, but to bestow those blessings on our fellow residents. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has begun with in-person bell-ringers and giving can also be done via the internet. If you haven’t stood post ringing the bell, try it out. Donate a few hours to the Salvation Army; it is so worth it.
That should be the overarching goal this year — give back, for, as the old adage says, it is much better to give than to receive. Many of our neighbors will not have enough food or gifts, and charities such as the Salvation Army answer those needs. Local soup kitchens are also a great way to give back, through donations of food or time. If you are blessed with more than most, give more than most. If you are blessed with just a little extra, give a little extra.
And when you go out on those Christmas shopping runs, avoid the insanity at Walmart and other big-box stores that peddle in mostly Chinese pieces of plastic and find yourself at one of Laurel’s fine local stores. Thanks to the immense popularity of Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town,” there’s no shortage of local places to shop for the perfect gift. Ask most anyone and they would take the one gift that took time, effort and thought over 15 gifts snagged off a shelf in a mega-store.
This is a season of peace and love, and realizing that, no matter our differences, we are one big family joined at this place at this time to live as neighbors. Let’s act like it and give everyone the most wonderful holiday season imaginable.
