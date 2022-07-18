Comegys threatens to sue fellow supervisors if
$5 million in ARPA funds not distributed equally
Supervisor Travares Comegys put three of his fellow board members on notice that he will file a lawsuit in federal court for what was described as a racist distribution of funds for fixing roads in Jones County.
The board “acted in a manner that is malicious with the intent to inflict harm and injury upon the two board members who represent the high percentage of minority citizens in Jones County,” Comegys wrote, in part, in a four-page document that was presented to the board at Monday morning’s meeting. Rev. Jimmie Bunch, representing the local chapter of the NAACP, Marian Allen and Laurel Councilwoman Grace Amos also talked to the board about their decision to allocate the remaining $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act federal money based on the number of road miles in each beat. That was decided in a 3-2 vote in the previous board meeting, after a lengthy discussion.
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs, Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson and Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes — the three supervisors with the most road miles — voted to do it that way, while Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett and Beat 5 Supervisor Comegys voted against it.
The three “Caucasian supervisors” in majority-Caucasian districts are getting the most money while the supervisors with the highest number of minorities are getting the least, Bunch said.
“It should’ve been divided equally. You’re stewards of our money and supposed to be Christians ... do what’s righteous. This money was allocated and divided wrong. Go back and do it right. Give every beat $1 million.”
That wasn’t put in the form of a request in the paperwork that Comegys gave the board. It cited a provision of the Civil Rights Act that says federal funds can’t be spent “in any fashion which encourages, entrenches, subsidizes or results in racial discrimination.”
If that happens, a complaint can be filed with the Department of Justice for “appropriate legal action,” the paperwork continued. ARPA funds fall under the guidelines of that law, he said, and the board, by a 3-2 vote at its July 5 meeting, “approved the inequitable distribution” of its allocation “in a manner that discriminates on the basis of race, color and national origin.”
Those board members’ vote also “subjects Jones County to immediate and long-term disqualification from receiving any and all federal funding assistance,” including federal funding that is awarded through state agencies.
If the board fails to “redress this matter” within 90 days, Comegys intends to file a suit against Dickerson, Dykes and Scruggs, as well as Chief Administrative Officer/Board Attorney Danielle Ashley, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller and the county engineer, according to his document.
Before he handed out the notice of his intent, Allen called for the board to give each beat $1 million and that would be “equitable distribution” and be considered “racial equity.”
Amos noted that she and her constituents pay city and county taxes — and many have for 50 years or more.
“We’re only asking for fairness,” she said.
Dykes said, “I respect all of y’all ... but there’s nothing prejudiced about this.”
Dickerson agreed, saying, “Our intentions were not anywhere near racial.”
Scruggs has more than 462 road miles in his beat, so he is getting 35 percent of the money, as opposed to Comegys, who is receiving just over 2 percent because he has only 28 miles since most of his roads are in the city. Beat 5 is 85 percent minority residents and Beat 1 is 46 percent minorities. Each beat has roughly 14,000 residents, as they’re divided by population. A federal ruling in 1983 forced the county to draw at least one district that would consist mostly of minorities, Miller said.
As in the meeting when the plan passed, Comegys noted that the extra money was supposed to be for offsetting losses caused by COVID-mandated shutdowns. But using the money to repair as many roads as possible may keep the board from having to “float a bond” and force taxpayers to pay for it, Dickerson said. “I was just trying to save the county money.”
Comegys pointed out that he may have wanted to use the money for other things that his constituents may need, such as other infrastructure needs or mental-health services. Programs for the youth or elderly could have been funded, Allen said. Comegys said he would have liked to have paid for a summer program for schoolchildren.
“The issues in Beat 5 may not be the issues in other beats,” Comegys said. “We’re not saying we’re better ... but the way it was divided, you’re saying we’re lesser.”
The board has discretion in how ARPA funds are spent, Miller said. When asked to reconsider the distribution plan, supervisors decided to table the request.
“We have other roads to go down,” Allen said. “We’re ready to proceed with a lawsuit.”
Dickerson suggested putting the matter to a vote by the people of Jones County.
He and Dykes suggested tabling the matter until a later meeting so they could gather information and look closer at Comegys’ document.
“If I’m going to get sued,” Dykes said, “I’m going to look at it some more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.