An apparent road-rage shooting resulted in a Laurel man going to jail and another driver going to the hospital with serious injuries, sources familiar with the case said. Collin Murray, 21, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center charged with aggravated assault, and the arresting agency was listed as the Mississippi Highway Patrol. A reporter was referred to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, but no information about the incident was provided.
Local authorities were made aware of the shooting on the night of Friday the 13th. It was reported that people in two vehicles began exchanging gunfire in Hattiesburg and both vehicles were stopped by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — one in Moselle and one in Ellisville.
But MHP took Murray into custody and there were reports that the person in the other vehicle had wounds to the head and neck area. That has not been confirmed with MHP.
On Saturday afternoon, the JCSD responded to another report of a roadway shooting — this one at Highway 28 near Lebanon Road. That one appeared to be a domestic-related incident in which a woman shot her ex-husband’s vehicle. MHP was working that case, too, and no more information was available.
Murray made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court over the weekend, and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $2,000. Murray posted that and was released Monday morning, according to the jail website.
