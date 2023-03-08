Hillcrest project delayed to at least ’24, inflation hits insurance premium
The crew that’s responsible for painting stripes on the newly paved roadways in Howard Tech Park will be here this week “come hell or high water.” That’s what a representative of contractor TL Wallace told the Jones County Board of Supervisors at their meeting in Ellisville on Monday.
Subcontractor McCraney’s Striping & Seal Coating of Lucedale has been dealing with numerous delays, including a broken part in recent days, Derek Carter of Columbia-based TL Wallace said.
“He’s trying to get here, and we’re trying to get the project finished,” Carter said.
He was at the meeting because of “publicity on this project” in the paper after the previous board meeting, he said. McCraney was 188 days past the contract deadline with the striping and owed the county $47,000 — calculated at $250 per day, and counting — at the time. As of Monday’s meeting, it was 201 days late and had topped $50,000 in “liquid damages.”
McCraney’s contract is for $33,000, Carter said. “If we pass along the damages, he won’t make any money ... He’ll go in the hole.”
McCraney is juggling jobs in Laurel, Jasper County and Wayne County, Carter said, “but he told me he would be here this week come hell or high water,” but the “detail crew” may be the following week.
“It sounds like he may have too much business,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
Getting a new subcontractor to do the work wouldn’t be a good option, Carter said, because “the price would be higher and you’d be back at the bottom of the list again.”
Supervisors said they were pleased with the resurfacing of Technology Boulevard and Howard Drive and sidewalk work that TL Wallace did, but the striping and signage is still needed to complete the $889,056.20 project.
“The biggest concern is safety,” board attorney Danielle Ashley said.
Supervisor Larry Dykes agreed, saying, “People in Jones County can’t even drive on striped roads.”
Supervisors discussed another road project that they’ve been waiting on way longer — and it’s going to take a lot more time before it gets done. The Hillcrest Road overlay project won’t happen until next year, at the earliest, when they try to get it in the State Aid road budget of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
At the previous meeting, the board said it had only $500,000 in State Aid funds available but the cost was going to be $2.1 million. Burnett said he would meet with Laurel officials to find out if the city could help cover the shortfall.
“Laurel said they’re not interested in funding it,” he said. “They said they didn’t have the money. We’ve done all we can do.”
When the project first came up about four years ago, the estimate for the project was $980,000, Burnett said, but it’s more than doubled in that time because of soaring costs. Much of the delay was the time it took to get residents and businesses along the road to grant the right-of-way to the state — a process that the city handled.
“If the citizens had given the right-of-way faster, we could have moved faster,” Burnett said.
More evidence of rising costs was on display when the board got its insurance premium bill from Brad Kent of SouthGroup. There is a “significant increase” in the premium — to $706,285.14 from $593,722.61 last year — Kent said. Part of the reason for that, Kent explained, is the increase in total value of county property and equipment — to $110 million from $92 million.
“Replacement costs are way up,” he said, pointing to substantial increases in building materials and construction, among other factors. “This inflationary environment is affecting the cost of property insurance.”
The county is still using MASIT (Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust), which has been in existence for fewer than 10 years, for its coverage. The company has a five-year loss ratio of 138 percent, meaning it has paid out $1.38 for every $1 it’s taken in, Kent explained.
Of the state’s 79 eligible counties, 65 use MASIT and the company “is still doing a great job,” Kent said. “Some carriers aren’t even renewing coverage.”
In other business, school bus turnarounds were OK’d at 40 Bill Fountain Road and 80 J R Nicholson Road, both in Beat 3.
