District 42 Senate candidate Robin Robinson has declined to debate opponent Don Hartness. Robinson and Hartness were both invited by Leader-Call Publisher and Buck Naked Truth co-host Jim Cegielski to participate in a debate that would air live on Facebook and be recorded for the popular podcast.
The first invite went out on Feb. 2, to which Robinson — who currently serves as House 88 state representative — replied, “We can discuss after the 2023 Legislation Session concludes.”
Robinson was contacted numerous times after that to try to schedule a date, but with no response.
After contacting her on April 4 with multiple dates and options for scheduling the debate, Robinson replied on April 17 with the following response: “As you know, my husband Sam Britton is in a difficult, life threatening fight with prostate cancer. Sam is participating in a clinical trial and is receiving treatment in Houston, Texas at M D Anderson. Sam and I are regularly traveling back and forth to Houston for his treatment. The is simply no practical way for me to commit to a debate. I can assure the voters of Senate District 42 that I will run a vigorous campaign to be their conservative voice in Jackson and I look forward to visiting with them.”
Robinson’s opponent Hartness, who recently received the endorsement of the conservative group “Mississippi Patriots for Vaccine Rights,” will appear on the Buck Naked Truth at 4 p.m. on May 16.
The MPVR endorsement of Hartness included the following statement: “Don Hartness has been a bold grass roots proponent and has demonstrated unwavering commitment to medical freedom since long before seeking public office. He has exemplified servant leadership in the community, volunteering his time to raise significant funds for Mississippi veterans.”
