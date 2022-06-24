The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision making abortion a federally protected, constitutional right, Friday morning.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion.
What that means is that the decision on abortion rights will go back to the states. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, was named in case to overturn abortion rights in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center. The case was started in 2018 and was about the constitutionally of Mississippi state law that banned abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health clinic became a vehicle to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected a women’s right to abortion.
“Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
On Friday morning, Attorney General Lynn Fitch released a statement praising the ruling.
“Roe v Wade is now behind us, consigned to the list of infamous cases that collapsed under the weight of their errors,” the statement said. “This decision is a victory not only for women and children, but for the Court itself.”
The owner of the state's only abortion clinic told Mississippi Today that she plans to leave the state following the Supreme Court ruling and open a new clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, about an hour from El Paso. Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, a Boston-based OB-GYN, has traveled to Mississippi once per month to provide abortions at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said the consequences of the decision for women could be dire.
“They’ll either have to be under the radar and go to another state or they’ll have to somehow get pills,” she said. “Sometimes they’ll need medical care but they’ll be afraid to get it. Some people won’t be able to get access. They’ll continue a pregnancy that they won’t be able to afford or physically continue. And I have no doubt that women having miscarriages, and it’s going to be mostly poor and women of color, are going to be scrutinized for their miscarriages, because there’s no way to tell the difference.”
However, a local pro-birth clinic in Laurel, Choices Clinic, stated regardless of the decision it would still be here for women in the community without strings attached.
“A couple of main things we want to educate the community about is that we are optimistic Roe was overturned and what that means is that abortion won’t go away completely, it gives the abortion restriction decision back to the states,” said Brittany Sherman, director of Choices Clinic. “Our message is that we are still here to continue to serve women with compassion- ate support, education and our medical services including pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STI testing.”
Missisisppi has the highest unplanned pregnancy rate in the country. Misinformation can make it difficult for women facing an unplanned pregnancy, Sherman said.
“We are called Choices Clinic because we do education and give women real choices,” Sherman said. “We don’t perform abortions or refer for abortions — we don’t profit from their decision. All our services are free and we want to give them compassionate support.”
All of these medical services are important before making a pregnancy decision. Choices services women in Jones and nearby counties to help them through their unplanned pregnancies.
“We are a pro-momma and pro-baby,” Sherman said. “That means physical, emotional, spiritual — a holistic approach to a healthy momma and healthy baby. The abortion industry says you have to choose, that you can’t have a career and be a parent. We want to empower women that they can have both. That’s what we are here for, to walk through the journey with them.”
With moms that choose abortion, Choices Clinic does help women walk through the process but does not offer the services or refer the women to abortion clinics. They offer emotional and social support for those women and offer a counseling course.
“We would love for them to choose life because that’s really better for them in the long run, spiritually, emotionally, physically in the long run. Ultimately, they have to make that decision but we want them to be equipped and empowered to choose life.”
More than 40 percent of Mississippi residents go out of state for abortions, and what the state will see potentially is a rise in that number for out-of-state abortions.
“What we want to do is increase our awareness so that women will come here first before they decide to get abortions,” Sherman said. “We hope that women will come here to get accurate information and truth before going to the abortion clinic that will take their money and doesn’t care about them as a person.”
Right now in Mississippi, life-affirming pregnancy centers and clinics like us outnumber abortion clinics 34-1, Sherman said.
“Sixteen of those provide medical services such as ultrasound and STI testing,” she said. “Of course our goal at Choices is to expand even further to reach more women in rural counties around Jones, but we don't want women to fear that abortion clinics closing means lack of health care. That couldn't be further from the truth.”
Mississippi Today
contributed to this report
