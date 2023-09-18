The public is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Jones County Rosin Heels, Sons of Confederate Veterans, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Los Primos restaurant on 16th Avenue next to Hardee’s in Laurel.
The speaker will be Don Green from Bay St Louis. He will give a presentation on the battle for the Texas hospitals in Quitman. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for food and fellowship.
For more, call 601 335-5606.
