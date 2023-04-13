rummage sale

Rummage Sale

2 week rummage sale starting Friday, April 14th at 8am until Saturday, April 22nd. 

Parkers Bait Shop Road off HWY 15 S. 

2 Miles past Dollar General, near Landrum’s Homestead

Lots of nice clothes, bed spreads, throw pillows, too much good stuff to list. 

Red Bird Gift Shop will be open! 

601-425-0585

Estate/Rummage Sale

Saturday, April 15th

9am-3pm

64 Clairmont Circle, Laurel, MS 39440

Furniture, Clothes, Kitchenware, Miscellaneous Items, too much to list.

