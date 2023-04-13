Rummage Sale
2 week rummage sale starting Friday, April 14th at 8am until Saturday, April 22nd.
Parkers Bait Shop Road off HWY 15 S.
2 Miles past Dollar General, near Landrum’s Homestead
Lots of nice clothes, bed spreads, throw pillows, too much good stuff to list.
Red Bird Gift Shop will be open!
601-425-0585
Estate/Rummage Sale
Saturday, April 15th
9am-3pm
64 Clairmont Circle, Laurel, MS 39440
Furniture, Clothes, Kitchenware, Miscellaneous Items, too much to list.
