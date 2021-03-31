JCSD’s Cochran bringing attention to suicide prevention for veterans
Jones County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Adam Cochran has run 103 miles during the month of March. He wasn’t chasing criminals. His goal was to raise awareness and funds for the “Stop Soldier Suicide” organization — a veteran-founded, veteran-led, veteran-focused organization whose mission is helping fellow veterans who are struggling and at risk of suicide.
Military personnel who are struggling with post-traumatic stress, financial strain, adapting from military to civilian life and mental health issues can call 1-844-907-1342 for immediate assistance. The Stop Soldier Suicide website has more information and can be accessed at stopsoldiersuicide.org
“Being in law enforcement, you see a lot of suicide calls," Cochran said. “Working to raise funds for Stop Soldier Suicide is personal for me. It's clear that the key to preventing soldier suicide is to be able to identify, understand and address the underlying issues which push current and former military personnel to consider ending their lives.”
Cochran surpassed his 100-mile run goal on Tuesday, March 30, while running at the Howard Technology Park in Ellisville. Carrying an American flag, he paid tribute to those military service personnel lost to suicide and those who are struggling. Cochran raised $275 for Stop Soldier Suicide via a fundraising campaign on his Facebook page.
“The loss of just one of our American military service members to suicide is one too many,” Cochran said.
The Stop Soldier Suicide website has more information and can be accessed at
