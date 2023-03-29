Saint John’s Episcopal Church will have Holy Week services beginning Sunday.
• Palm Sunday (April 2), 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with outdoor procession
• Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. with foot washing
• Good Friday, noon to 3 p.m.
• Saturday, 7 p.m., Easter vigil
• Easter Sunday, services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. A choral eucharist with brass and organ will perform at 10 a.m.
Saint John’s is the only Episcopal/Anglican church in Jones County and is located at 541 North 5th Ave.
Rev. Father Jeff Reich and Dr. Karl Schaffenburg with Matthew Woods, choir master, will lead the services.
All are welcome.
