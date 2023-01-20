The Saint John’s Episcopal Church wine tasting and silent auction is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at the Rogers Green House at 566 N Fifth Ave. There will be live music, a variety of wines and abundant hors d’oeuvres. Silent auction items featured include coastal home stays, special dinners, home décor, art by local artists and much more.
To purchase tickets, call 601-598-3760 or click here.
