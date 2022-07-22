Cargill and Continental Grain complete $4.5-billion acquisition of home-grown poultry company;
Wayne-Sanderson Farms will be headquartered in Georgia
After nearly a year-long delay, Cargill and Continental Grain Company announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Sanderson Farms, Inc.
As a part of the closing of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain have combined Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, which is a subsidiary of Continental Grain, to form a new privately held poultry business.
The new business, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Oakwood,
Ga. Clint Rivers, current CEO of Wayne Farms, has been appointed CEO of the combined company.
“It has been an incredible privilege to lead the Sanderson Farms team over the last 33 years and to continue my family’s legacy by helping to nourish families across the country,” said Joe Frank Sanderson Jr., former president and CEO of his family’s home-grown business.
“I am proud of all we have achieved together, and I am confident that the fairness, honesty and integrity that has been synonymous with the Sanderson Farms name will carry on with Wayne-Sanderson Farms.”
Sanderson Farms has been “part of the landscape of Laurel since 1947,” Mayor Johnny Magee said, so considering local life without it leaves city officials and residents with “concerns ... because of the uncertainty” about a future without it.
“Uncertainty about things like, what will become of the executive offices and employees; what will the Laurel Airport look like with the sale; what will be the negatives and what will be the positives for the City of Laurel? What will Laurel be without Sanderson Farms?” Magee said. “We are, though, hopeful that the future of the new company will be bright for the city and also wish the best for Joe Sanderson and his family during this transition and moving forward.
“They and the executive team have been champions for our city.”
Ross Tucker, president of the Jones County Economic Development Authority, expressed a similar sentiment to what he said right after the sale was announced.
“The EDA has enjoyed our working relationship with Sanderson Farms as well as our friendships with their top-class employees and growers. They have invested in our community in every way imaginable,” he said. “Their generosity and excellence in all areas has created a high standard in Jones County. We are thankful for the experience of being home to Sanderson Farms’ headquarters and look forward to continuing our relationship with the new business, Wayne-Sanderson Farms.”
Rivers, the CEO of the newly former Wayne-Sanderson Farms, said he is proud to lead what is considered a best-in-class U.S. poultry company with a high-quality asset base, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading management team and workforce, according to a press release.
“I am honored to lead the new Wayne-Sanderson Farms, which brings together a talented team with complementary operations and cultures and a strong commitment to employees, farmers and the communities where we operate,” Rivers said. “The new company is ideally positioned to continue to serve customers and consumers with high-quality and affordable products.”
The company has chicken-processing plants and prepared-foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas with state-of-the-art operations, and it will continue to invest in its stakeholders, workforce and in employee safety, company officials said.
The acquisition was announced on Aug. 9, approved by shareholders in October and expected to close by the end of the year or early 2022. But the deal was under an antitrust review by the Department of Justice because of concerns about what the merger may do to competition in the sector.
The Biden Administration expressed concerns about the meatpacking industry being controlled by a few large firms and Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for a probe into consolidation and rising poultry prices.
Last month, Sanderson officials reported that it appeared the deal could be delayed longer, but they suggested in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was likely it was just being delayed, not blocked, though there was “no assurance” it would happen.
The combination of Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms makes it the third-largest poultry processor in the U.S. Sanderson Farms shareholders are receiving $203 per share of common stock they owned as of immediately prior to the completion of the transaction. Sanderson Farms’ shares are no longer being traded on the NASDAQ.
BofA Securities acted as the financial adviser to Cargill and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (US) LLP acted as legal counsel. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher acted as tax counsel. Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Sanderson Farms and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Fishman Haygood LLP and Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC acted as legal counsel. Lazard acted as the financial advisor for Wayne Farms and Continental Grain, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel. Also acting for Cargill and Continental Grain were Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP as special antitrust counsel and Jones Walker LLP as Mississippi counsel.
