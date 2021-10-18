Volunteer firefighters and medics usually try to stop people from bleeding. But on Saturday, the first-responders at Powers Fire & Rescue wanted as much blood as possible, and they got it. Their blood drive yielded a total of 26 units of blood, topping the goal of 18 units.
Powers Fire & Rescue hosted a Blood Drive by Vitalant on Saturday at the department’s fire station in the Powers Community of Jones County. Members of the department thanked everyone who donated or attempted to donate blood to “provide desperately-needed blood to those in medical need.” In the foreground giving blood is Bo Welborn and Powers firefighter Chasity Johnson andPowers Emergency Medical Responder Dwayne Walters are in the background with an unidentified Vitalant donation specialist.
