Saturday is the final day for voters to register to participate in the General Election and the first non-weekday that people can cast ballots in upcoming races in the city of Laurel.
The city clerk’s office in Laurel City Hall will be open from 8 a.m.-noon this Saturday, on Saturday, May 29 and on Saturday, June 5 for people to vote absentee in city elections.
Those who haven’t registered to vote yet can do so today (Thursday) and Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the circuit clerk’s office in the Jones County courthouse in Laurel or Ellisville, or between 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the city clerk’s office.
Incumbent Democratic mayor Johnny Magee is being challenged by independents Miranda Beard, Anthony Hudson and Kim Page. In Ward 1, Independent incumbent Pastor Jason Capers is being challenged by Democrat Ernest Hollingsworth. In Ward 7, incumbent Anthony Page lost to Shirley A. Keys-Jordan in the Democratic primary and she is facing Independents Andrew David Robinson and Narsett L.M. Wilkins.
Anyone who needs an absentee ballot mailed to them or information about the election can call the city clerk’s office at 601-428-6404 or 601-428-6411 or email City Clerk Mary Ann Hess or email email
