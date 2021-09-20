A pair of Laurel men who was greeted by gunfire when he knocked on the wrong door in the middle night was probably happy to get to the safety of the jail.
Jesse Craft and Jason Bustin, both 36, reportedly “beat on the door” of a home in the 7000 block of Highway 84 West a little after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The unidentified homeowner got a gun and went to the door and the “situation quickly escalated,” according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The homeowner, reportedly in fear for his safety, wound up firing several shots then held Craft at gunpoint until deputies arrived and took him into custody.
Deputies then searched for Bustin and found him passed out and lying beside the highway, according to the report. Craft admitted to smoking meth and he told deputies that Bustin had been using fentanyl.
Craft was charged with public drunkenness and Bustin was charged with DUI first offense-other, meaning it was believed he was driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.
The incident remains under investigation, and more charges may be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.