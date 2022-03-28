Supervisors consider challenging Census data
2020 numbers show 20 percent decrease in Laurel population
Supervisors are considering their options after questioning the accuracy of the 2020 Census results that show District 5 had a nearly 20-percent decrease in population over the last decade.
The county lost a total of 515 residents, but 2,761 left District 5 — which encompasses much of the city of Laurel — and the south part of the county (District 4) gained 1,911, according to the data that was just released this year.
District Pop. Increase/
(2020) decrease
1 13,211 -43
2 13,937 -188
3 13,595 +566
4 15,304 +1,911
5 11,199 -2,761
Total 67,246 -515
“It’s difficult to believe that the population decreased at all … but these are the numbers we have to work with,” Wiley Pickering of Clark Engineers told supervisors in a special called meeting on Monday morning.
Some counties across the state are challenging 2020 Census numbers, and one is reportedly taking legal action, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley and Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said.
The board will be considering whether to challenge the numbers and get an overall recount, a recount of District 5, or possibly joining any other counties that are taking legal action, board President Johnny Burnett suggested.
“Losing 20 percent of the population in one district, especially the city, just doesn’t make sense,” Ashley said, especially with the popularity of the HGTV show “Home Town” drawing in people, she agreed. “The expense of a recount is one of the factors that would have to be weighed before we move forward with that.”
All five of the supervisor districts have to have between 12,777 and 14,122 residents, based on the current data, and they have to “be mindful” of the racial makeup, Pickering said. The census shows that 63 percent (42,076) of the overall population is white, 29 percent (19,239) is black and almost 9 percent (5,931) is “other.”
As it stands, District 5 has only 11,199 people in it, so Pickering proposed pulling 1,289 people from District 4 and 277 from District 2 and a handful from District 3 into District 5 so their populations will be within the acceptable range. The preliminary proposal shows District 5 with a black population of 65.4 percent.
“This is very, very, very preliminary,” Pickering said of the map he showed the board. “This is just one scenario.”
They discussed some specifics of the proposal, but nothing was finalized. Pickering suggested that District 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys and District 4 Supervisor David Scruggs meet with him so they talk about concerns and possibly make adjustments.
“I will get with you because this doesn’t make sense,” Comegys said.
The increase in District 4 was plausible, officials agreed, because of all the construction that’s been going on there in recent years.
“We’ve got five houses going up on one street, and new subdivisions,” Scruggs said.
Pickering said he would find out “what a recount would entail” and report back to the board.
Ross Tucker of the Jones County Economic Development Authority had numbers that showed the county growing just a few months before the delayed census data was released, Miller said.
“I wonder what happened?” he asked.
COVID cut down on some of the in-person counting, Pickering said.
There was also some speculation that people in the country illegally weren’t counted and others who didn’t participate in the mostly voluntary online reporting.
“I never saw any of them get out of the car,” District 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes said. “I figured they were just guesstimating.”
If there is a recount, Burnett said, the data would need to be collected from people going “door-to-door.”
