Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel will host a gospel fest April 13-15. The event will be emceed by Josh Franks and take place at First Baptist Church in Laurel.
Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $20 or a three-day pass for $50. Buy tickets online at eventbrite.com.
Performers include:
• April 13: Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Guardians and Dixie Echoes
• April 14: Karen Peck and New River, Josh and Ashley Franks, Jeff and Sheri Easter and The Hoppers
• April 15: Inspirations, Michael Combs, Bibletones and the Tribute Quartet.
For more, call 601-426-6346 or visit www.southeasternbaptist.edu.
