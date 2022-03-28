Brouhaha erupts at Waffle House
•
In what was described as a big altercation outside of Waffle House, one man wouldn’t let it be over easy, so he wound up being smothered and covered by Laurel police.
Robert McGee, 22, of Laurel was charged with simple assault on a police officer — which is a felony — along with misdemeanors disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and failure to comply and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Police were responding to a fight at the late-night eatery around 2:25 a.m. Sunday after a group of about 30 women were in the parking lot in a mostly verbal altercation, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“The officers were just trying to get them to go home,” he said, adding that most of the women “had their attention” on one car and were trying to prevent the woman in it from leaving. One woman even reportedly jumped on the roof of the car at one point.
“There was a lot of hollering … the officers were just trying to keep them apart,” Cox said.
Most of the men who were there weren’t causing any problems, Cox said, adding that “most of the guys were trying to help break them up.”
But before it was over, McGee “jumped on an officer’s back,” and he had to be “tackled and tased” before being taken into custody, Cox said.
Some officers suffered scrapes and bruises but were OK, Cox said.
Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.
