A West Jones Middle School parent was arrested for punching a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy on the school’s campus before classes began Monday morning.
Veronica Oliver, 38, of Laurel was charged with aggravated assault of an officer — a felony — after reportedly punching one of the deputies who was attempting to take her into custody. She was also charged with disorderly conduct at a business and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Around 7:35-7:40 a.m., an alternative school student entered the school building after getting off of the bus and was asked by staff to leave, Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said. The student refused to leave the school, and two other students became involved in the conflict, causing a disturbance on campus, Deputy Derick Knight said.
Oliver was called to the school to pick up her children, but that reportedly exacerbated the situation. Instead of removing her children from the campus, Oliver acted unruly causing a larger disturbance, sheriff’s department officials reported. School Resource Officer Danny Gibson then called the sheriff’s department for backup as Oliver and her children would not leave the campus after being asked to.
When deputies arrived and attempted to take Oliver into custody, she reportedly punched a deputy in the face, Knight said. Jones County Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson told deputies to take the three students into custody and charge them with disorderly conduct, Knight said. Because the students are minors, their names were not released. They will be seen in youth court to determine their punishment.
“It could have been defused very easily and saved a lot of heartache for all involved,” Parker said.
Aggravated assault of an officer can carry a penalty of a $5,000 fine and or up to a 30-year sentence. To be charged with the assault of an officer, the officer must be performing his duties as an employee at the time of the assault. Aggravated assault of an officer involves intent to physically harm an individual such as an injury to the head or jaw, where as spitting on or slapping an officer could result
in a simple assault charge.
