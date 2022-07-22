Laurel students started school Friday with their new schedule, which moved the start of school date up and added two new breaks into the school year.
“It’s been beautiful … every school is going smoothly, we have everyone out on duty (and) everyone is following protocols. It seems everyone is excited to start school right now,” said Dr. Toy Watts, Laurel School District superintendent.
With the new schedule this year, Watts said she felt an excitement about school that she had not felt in a long time.
“It’s something new, it’s fresh,” Watts said. “Everyone seems to be happy about the change. I’m seeing a lot of smiles and welcoming faces, so I’m looking forward to what it will bring for us.”
With the added intersession period, students will be invited to participate in a weeklong period to help those who may be struggling. Although intersession is not mandatory, it’s highly encouraged by the district.
“I’m really excited that we will have the opportunity to do real-time intervention with the students during the school year and provide breaks to students to catch their breath before the next nine-week period,” Watts said.
This year, masks are optional, but the district will monitor COVID numbers in case of outbreaks.
“We’ve had a COVID protocol since COVID showed up,” Watts said. “We monitor our numbers and we have a COVID team that monitors our numbers. We report that information to the state and we are watching it. Right now, we are a mask-optional district, but if we see that the numbers are going up, we will adjust.”
Students who registered early were also able to get free school supplies from the district.
“We gave school supplies to every student who registered ahead of time, which was great so that we could accurately plan for their arrival,” Watts said.
