Hundreds of pain pills, weed, $20K, gun seized in LPD bust
•
Decked out in a Pittsburgh Steelers T-shirt, Sgt. Rodrigus Carr of the Laurel Police Department helped take down a suspected drug dealer whose cash was being kept in a Dallas Cowboys box.
Donald McCormick, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after the LPD arrested him Friday morning at his residence in the 2800 block of Carter Avenue.
It was a major drug bust and cash seizure by LPD narcotics agents and investigators, who seized several hundred pain pills and approximately $20,000 in cash. The bust was led by Carr and Sgt. Michelle Howell.
“This is one of the more sizable seizures of pills we’ve had in a while,” Capt. Michael Reaves said. “This was excellent work.”
Some people don’t think of pharmaceuticals that are prescribed by a physician as being “illicit … but they are often a lot more potent,” Reaves noted, and their abuse often leads to overdoses.
Officers didn’t have an exact count on the pills, which were in a gallon-size plastic bag and six smaller baggies. That’s because opioids are often “laced with Fentanyl,” Reaves said, and touching them can be pose a danger.
Some marijuana was seized along with a handgun and cash in denominations ranging from $1s to $100s. The bills were in a blue lockbox with the Dallas Cowboys’ logo on it.
The charges will be enhanced because the suspect had a handgun, and he was accused of dealing the drugs within 1,500 feet of a daycare facility, Highland.
“This could have prevented a lot of overdoses, so we’re glad to get it off the street,” Reaves said.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox called the bust “a good lick” by the combined efforts of the Narcotics and Criminal Investigations divisions.
“This is the kind of work they’re doing every day,” Cox said, adding that not every bust is publicized. “The money will be put to good use. We appreciate the help of the citizens, too. Their tips lead to arrests like this.”
