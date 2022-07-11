There was no need for a public hearing for the owners of Scotsman Manufacturing Co. at the last Laurel City Council meeting because the overgrown property that was cited last month has been cleaned.
That’s what Inspection Department Superintendent Sandra “The Hammer” Hadley said when asked why the owners — “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier, Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, and Josh and Emily Nowell — weren’t on the agenda last Tuesday.
Their property at 200 East 13th St. — just off North 1st Avenue — was on the previous meeting’s list of unkempt properties for being overgrown.
If a property is cleaned before the meeting when the public hearing is scheduled, it is taken off the list, Hadley said. “We do that for anyone,” she said, adding, “it happens all the time.”
Mayor Johnny Magee and council members often go over the agenda before meetings begin and delete scheduled public hearings for that very reason. At the previous meeting, the owners of 16 unclean properties were scheduled to have a public hearing with the council on July 5. Of those, only seven were listed on the agenda, and two of those were deleted before the meeting began.
Scotsman Manufacturing Co. is an incoming wood-countertop and cutting-board manufacturing operation that is expected to employ 85 people. The council set a public hearing date of Aug. 2 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed unclean and “a menace to the public health and safety of the community” by the Inspection Department:
- 1516 North 3rd Ave., Cindy Pittman;
- 213 West 13th St., Eli Valadez Sr.;
- Lot south of 119 North Maple St., Longbeard Properties LLC;
- 103 Walters Ave., Mitchell Asmar Jr.;
- 153 and 155 Chestnut St., Brenda Marcombe;
- 210 Flora Ave., Rose Bolton Estate/Daniel Magee;
- 166 Elm St., Show Me Investments LLC
The following properties that had been deemed unclean were designated to be cleaned by city workers and the property owners billed for the cost of the work after public hearings last week:
- 2216 Center Ave., Dee Nero LLC;
- 2332 Queensburg Ave., Johana Trosper;
- 620 Arco Lane, Thomas Lyons;
- 130 West 16th St., Dee Nero LLC;
- 1036 North 4th Ave., James Cox/Judith Hughes;
- 1709 South 11th Ave., Avatar LLC
The council approved lot-cleaning assessments for 10 unclean properties ranging in cost from $142.50 to $1,015.
In the same meeting, the council also agreed to pay for hotel and travel expenses for Hadley and Shikinia Kennedy-Ward of the Inspection Department to attend the three-day Mississippi Association of Code Enforcement Conference in D’Iberville next month.
