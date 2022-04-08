Boy Scouts give SCRMC's Horne prestigious award
After helping guide Laurel and the state of Mississippi through the COVID-19 pandemic, South Central Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Horne can add one of the Boy Scouts’ highest honors to his resumé.
On Tuesday, Horne was presented with the Good Scout Award at the Cameron Center by Troop 33 of the Boy Scouts. The Good Scout Award is given to members of the community who exemplify the ideals of Boy Scouts in their daily lives.
Horne is a lifelong resident of Laurel. He graduated from Jones College with an associate’s degree in 1982 and Mississippi College in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in biology. Horne received his doctorate from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1988. After completing an internal medicine residency in Chattanooga, Tenn., Horne returned to Laurel in 1992, where he maintains a General Internal Medicine residency at SCRMC. After serving in multiple leadership positions for the Mississippi State Medical Association, he took on the role of president in 2020-21 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height.
“It's humbling to be recognized, because I don’t do the things that I do for recognition,” Horne said. “I do them as the Boy Scouts’ oath and law states. We are to do these things for others. It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be able to do those things, and I am greatly honored.”
Being a leader during the pandemic was one of the key reasons Horne was honored, in addition to his decades of hard work and service to the community. Horne described working through the pandemic as a daunting process, but he praised the entire team at SCRMC for its diligence during the pandemic.
“Unless you’ve been in over your head, you don’t know what you are really able to do,” Horne said. “I have been over my head many times as a physician. When this happened, I was blessed to be able to have fantastic people around me, and I knew I could rely on everyone at South Central for good information as we worked through this thing. My job was just to do something that I have been blessed to be able to do, which is just talk.”
Scouting runs in the Horne family, as Dr. Horne’s son Fletcher was among six members of Troop 33 to earn their Eagle Scout badge in August.
