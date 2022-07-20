After having her first two children at South Central Regional Medical Center more than eight years ago, it was not even a question for SCRMC pediatric clinic nurse Jennifer Beech to have her third child at the newly designated baby-friendly hospital.
“The care has always been excellent here — the nurses and doctors are wonderful,” Beech said.
And this birth was nothing short of a miracle after Beech had lost three pregnancies to miscarriages from 2019 to 2020. Parker Remmington Beech was born June 24 after she and her husband Jonathan tried for three years to have a child. Although her delivery day did not go as planned and she had a c-section, Beech said she felt reassured and comfortable throughout the procedure at SCRMC.
“My husband was still in Texas and my doctor and I had a plan that we were going to induce labor, but I had to have a c-section due to issues I had with my placenta ... It wasn’t really as planned, but they explained everything, talked me through it and took very good care of me.”
The Baby-Friendly Health Initiative was started in 1991 by the World Health Organization and UNICEF to encourage best practices for breastfeeding in hospitals around the world. More than 20,000 health care facilities are designated baby-friendly worldwide. For SCRMC to become a baby-friendly hospital, several teams throughout the hospital worked together since 2018 to get the designation. The designation is given once a hospital meets all of the evaluation criteria and implements the 10 steps for successful breastfeeding within their practices.
“Part of those practices is immediate skin-to-skin contact,” said Cynthia Bonner, director of Maternal Child Services at SCRMC. “With a c-section, it's a little bit delayed. But once mom is out of surgery and in recovery, skin-to-skin contact is made.”
This gives the mom a chance to bond with her baby immediately and know how her baby is doing after birth, Bonner said.
“But with baby friendly and skin-to-skin mom is able to rejoin her baby as soon as possible,” Bonner said.
Beech said she was able to see her son immediately while she was getting stitched up.
Once they finish skin-to-skin everything is done in the postpartum room with mom in the room, said Becky Collins, SCRMC public relations.
“It used to be where the baby would go to the nursery for hours away from mom, but now, they do the bath, immunizations and hearing screening all in her room,” Bonner said. “When we do skin-to-skin we start a teaching process for moms for what to expect and see baby’s cues to when they want to breastfeed.”
According to the Boston Medical Center, the baby-friendly designation has also helped reduce racial disparities in breastfeeding across Mississippi hospitals.
“An analysis of data collected between January 2015 and December 2019 shows that overall breastfeeding initiation rates rose 10 percentage points over the course of the program,” Boston Medical Center wrote.
SCRMC also added a 24-hour breastfeeding hotline to help new moms who may have questions as part of their participation in being a baby-friendly hospital.
This designation is the culmination of a lot of hard work and determination across our organization, all with a goal of helping families get off to a good start, said Bonner.
“We are proud to offer an environment that supports best practices shown to increase breastfeeding exclusivity and duration and are committed to give moms who choose to breastfeed the best chance for success,” Bonner said.
