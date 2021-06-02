South Central Regional Medical Center is expanding patient visitation at the hospital.
Now, open visitation is allowed for family members and friends of medical-surgical patients who are not in isolation due to COVID or other medical conditions. Two visitors are allowed in a patient's room at a time. Masks are still required to be worn inside the hospital.
Patients and guests at SCRMC are pleased with the expanded policy and feel as though things are beginning to feel like they are getting back to some sense of normal again, said Beth Endom, chief nursing officer at SCRMC.
During the pandemic, hospitals across the country ceased patient visitation or limited the number of people visiting a patient daily to keep patients, visitors and hospital workers safe.
As with most hospitals, some restrictions still apply. Individuals under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit patients at SCRMC. Patient visitation restrictions remain in place for the intensive care unit and maternal/child-care areas. South Central’s Emergency Department will continue to allow one visitor in a treatment room for non-COVID/isolated patients.
