The South Central Health Care Foundation will host a free community health fair on Thursday, March 23, at South Central Place on Highway 15 in Laurel for anyone 18 years and older. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Free screenings include depression/anxiety, balance, blood typing, body mass index, bone mineral density, blood pressure, facial sun damage, glaucoma, hepatitis, cholesterol and glucose, cataracts and more.
For more information about the health fair call 601-399-0506.
