South Central Regional Medical Center offers Jones County residents several options to protect themselves, get tested and get treatment for COVID-19 at its facilities in Laurel and Ellisville.
The South Central Health System team is working hard to provide COVID-19-related services to provide open access to the community, said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at SCRMC.
“We are providing COVID-19 testing, the vaccine, the booster, as well as the monoclonal antibody treatment,” Horne said.
SCRMC has eight locations patients can receive the vaccine at: Ellisville Medical Clinic, Ellisville OBGYN Clinic, South Central Family Medicine, South Central Internal Medicine and South Central Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ellisville Pediatric Clinic, Laurel Family Clinic and South Central Pediatrics. The Pfizer vaccine is available for patients ages 12 to 17 at the last three clinics listed.
As of Aug. 31, SCRMC had 54 COVID-positive patients with 21 in the ICU and 20 on ventilators. Within the past 24 hours at print time, five new patients were hospitalized all of whom were unvaccinated.
Vaccination, monoclonal antibody treatment and testing are provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients, and all that a patient needs to bring with them for services are a photo ID and insurance information.
Booster vaccines
Booster vaccines are available for eligible patients at SCRMC. Starting Sept. 20, a third dose developed by Moderna and Pfizer is available to patients who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months, federal health officials announced. Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose — those who have moderate or severe immunodeficiency, are in active cancer treatment for tumors, are organ donation recipients taking medicine that may suppress the immune system, have advanced HIV or untreated HIV and other conditions. Those with immunodeficiencies should talk to their primary health-care provider to discuss getting a booster shot, the CDC recommends.
According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant, said Horne.
“Many vaccines are associated with a reduction in protection over time, and acknowledging that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long-lasting protection, the CDC has been analyzing the scientific data closely from the United States and around the world to understand how long this protection will last and how we might maximize this protection,” Horne said. “The available data make it very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”
Based on the CDC’s latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout, Horne said.
“For that reason, they conclude that a booster shot is needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability,” Horne said. “Eight months from the date of your second dose, most are eligible to get the booster shot. Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting our patient population from COVID-19 with safe, effective and long-lasting vaccines especially in the context of a constantly changing virus.”
COVID testing
South Central has several ways for patients to get tested for COVID-19. Patients can choose between drive-up rapid testing, walk-in rapid testing or going to SCRMC’s COVID testing clinic. Ellisville Clinic at 1203 Ave. B. is offering drive-up testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For SCRMC’s COVID testing clinic, patients should enter the hospital at 13th Avenue and follow the signs. The testing clinic is located in South Central’s former emergency department at the rear of the building. No appointments are necessary for this clinic and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rapid testing and the booster vaccine are also available at South Central Urgent Care at 1430 Jefferson St. No appointments are necessary, and hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Monoclonal antibody
treatment
Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, can benefit by getting the monoclonal antibody treatment. Monoclonal antibody treatment is laboratory-made proteins that mimic the body’s immune system and fight off viruses, the FDA stated.
“These injections help your body fight COVID-19 while your immune system begins to make its own antibodies. In clinical studies, monoclonal antibody treatments were shown to be safe and effective,” Horne said.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is not for patients requiring oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, hospitalized or on chronic oxygen who require a baseline oxygen flow due to COVID-19. Patients with positive COVID-19 results who are 12 years of age or older and who have had mild to moderate symptoms for less than 10 days are eligible to receive the treatment, SCRMC stated. Patients who have a recent positive COVID diagnosis from a medical facility can call 601-426-4226 to schedule a time.
“As a community hospital, it is our job at South Central to keep our community healthy,” Horne said. “We encourage everyone who has not received the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, to get it. If it is time to get your booster, get it. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment is available. If you have more questions about the services provided at South Central about COVID-19, please visit our website at scrmc.com.”
